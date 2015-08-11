S. Kovalev has his own promotion company now

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, IBF and WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev (28-0-1, 25 KO) opened his own promotion company - Krusher Promotions, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz citing Championat.com.

According to Kovalev, the company will emerge in the market this fall taking part in arrangement of his fight in Russia.

"The idea of arranging my fight in Russia this fall was my initiative and my new promotion company Krusher Promotion, Main Events Promotion was a part of it as well. We will try to pay more attention to rising stars and young talents who are willing to work hard to achieve their goals. I do not have a lot of promotion experience, but I have enough willingness to help young boxers. We will try to raise new champions," S. Kovalev told.