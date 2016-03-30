S. Kulagin to tell about implementation of National Plan in Akmola region at press conference, April 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The practical stage of implementation of the National Plan in Akmola region has begun. The local executive bodies are involved in implementation of 49 events, the department for internal policy informs.

Governor of Akmola region Sergei Kulagin will tell about implementation of this practical part of the National Plan at the CCS press conference on April 4.

The head of the region will tell journalists about the actions taken on implementation of "100 specific steps" program, which is a direct order of the President of Kazakhstan, about the future plans and about the ways the economy of Akmola region is expected to develop.

The National Plan "100 specific steps" initiated by the Head of State embraces all spheres of life of the society including economy, education, science, healthcare, culture, public and political relations, state administration, national security and others.