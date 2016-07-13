S. Lavrov believes signing of convention on legal status of Caspian Sea possible as early as in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea can be signed as early as in 2017, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Lavrov told at the briefing of the Conference of Foreign Affairs Ministers of Caspian Sea Countries in Astana.

"We worked well today. We made good progress in many spheres. There are just a few left, and they mentioned already. However, in regard to those issues we need to just outline the principles approved by the presidents. The seabed will be demarcated between the neighboring countries as you already know," S. Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Affairs Minister noted that such agreements were already signed between Russian and Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

"I believe that signing of the convention is possible as early as in 2017. I think that even the first half of 2017 is quit realistic. At least our experts will be working hard over the next few months," S. Lavrov stressed.