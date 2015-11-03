S.M.Kirov Plant in Petropavlovsk to produce printed circuit boards in 2016 (PHOTOS)

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM S.M.Kirov Plant of Petropavlovsk is one of the oldest enterprises in the North Kazakhstan region.

The plant manufactures equipment for railroad and military spheres and produces Otau TV receivers - more than 200 items in general. The main consumers are KazMunayGas, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan and Kazteleradio. "Next year we are planning to set to manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCB) for surface mount technology. Our obsolete equipment allows us to produce only the 3rd category PCB. In order to produce high-quality PCB, we are going to implement an investment project worth approximately 420 mln tenge. This will be a specific product for law-enforcement agencies and for manufacture of Otau TV receivers," Chief Engineer of the S.M.Kirov Plant Evgeny Beloussov told Kazinform. The enterprise plans to produce goods to the amount of 9 bln tenge in total. 600 people are employed at the plant to date.