S. Mosley: Golovkin hits like light heavyweight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American boxer Shane Mosley, who had a sparring against Gennady Golovkin and a full fight against Saul Alvarez, compared their power in an interview to Fighthub, Sports.kz informs.

"GGG hits harder than Canelo. However, Canelo is faster, his shots hurt and sting. Golovkin's got strong hands, he is really good at punching. He applies pressure just well. It's tough to get away from him, he is not that type of boxers that you slip away from, he's always in front of you. Canelo is a good fighter, he's strong and fast. Their fight would be great, it does not matter if it's in September or in May. GGG hits like light heavyweight, but we did not have to hit really hard at training. But I felt his power even when he did not try to hit hard. He's strong," S. Mosley said.