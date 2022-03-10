São Paulo allows full attendance at football matches

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM São Paulo State Governor João Doria today (Mar. 9) announced that football matches may resume their full attendance capacity.

The decision was made following an improvement in the state’s pandemic indicators, with 83 percent of its population fully vaccinated as well as a drop of 54 percent in cases and 76.6 percent in hospitalizations over the last 30 days, Agencia Brasil reports.

«As of today (9), all soccer games are free to reach full occupancy at stadiums across São Paulo. This also applies to all other sports played outdoors in São Paulo,» Doria said.

Since January, football stadiums in São Paulo state had only been allowed to host matches with up to 70 percent of its capacity, plus attendees’ proof of vaccination.

Vaccination

To enter a stadium or join a large event in São Paulo, showing proof of vaccination is mandatory. Wearing a mask, however, will no longer be mandatory outdoors.

«At a football match, fans get together, jump, hug each other. That’s why our advice is to wear a mask in these situations, and also at concerts,» said Paulo Menezes, coordinator at São Paulo’s Coronavirus Contingency Center.