TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:32, 20 November 2015 | GMT +6

    S. Williams can be named WTA player of the year

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American Serena Williams, Spanish Garbine Muguruza, Italian Flavia Pennetta and Polish Agnieszka Radwanska are on the short list to be named the WTA Player of the Year, vesti.kz informs referring to R-Sport.

    Top-ranked Williams won five titles this season, including Wimbledon, the Australian Open and Roland Garros. Muguruza won a tournament in Beijing and reached finals of Wimbledon. Pennetta became the winner of the US Open and Radwanska won three tournaments and reached the semifinals of Wimbledon.

    The winner of the award will be named on December 8. It should be noted that Serena Williams has been named the WTA Player of the year six times.

