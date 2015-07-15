EN
    10:50, 15 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Sabina Altynbekova too beautiful for volleyball, JustKiddingNews

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - July 29, 2014 the leading popular YouTube channel JustKiddingNews discussed the Kazakh volleyball Sabina Altynbekova.

    Almost three million people have viewed the video, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz. The video called "Kazakh Volleyball Player Is Too Beautiful To Play Volleyball". The hosts noted that her beauty distracts fans from a game. They also noticed that Sabina has Asian and European features.

    Tags:
    Celebrities Sport Entertainment
