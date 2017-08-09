Sacred Astana to include 20 monuments

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The map of the sacred places of Astana will include 20 historic-cultural monuments, said Deputy Akim of Astana Yermek Amanashev at the session of the expert group on implementation of the "Rukhani zhangyru" program in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mr. Amanashev noted that in his article "The Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness" the Head of State stresses that the competitiveness of the country's culture is of a special importance in the modern world. That is to say that Kazakhstan should become recognizable and not only for its natural resources and international initiatives but for its achievements in the cultural sphere. And with that in mind, according to the deputy akim, in the nearest future, a new program called "Elorda madinieti" ("Capital's culture") will be launched, that will map out the plan of cultural development of Kazakhstan's capital.

He added that the new program will be among other things focused on maintaining the existing trends as well as supporting the new ones in cultural development. One of the main projects to be implemented within the framework of "Elorda madinieti" is the Sacred Astana, which is the map of sacred places of Astana that will include 20 historic-cultural monuments.



Photo: Kabanbay batyr mausoleum