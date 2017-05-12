Sacred Kazakhstan Scientific-Research Center established in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan has established a new institution called as Sacred Kazakhstan Scientific-Research Center.

The aims of the news center’s activity are conducting regional ethnographic researches and methodological support of regional ethnographic activity across the country in cooperation with governmental and public organizations, local authorities, educational organizations, archival services and museums of Kazakhstan.



At present, Kazakhstan is planning to launch Holy Sites (Sacred Geography), Tugan Zher projects as offered in President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s programme article “Course towards the Future: Public Conscious Modernization.”



The programme provides for introduction of local studies lessons in educational process, improvement of environment , landscaping of settlements, restoration of cultural sites and monuments.



Cand.Sc. in History Berik Bakytovich Abdygaliuly was appointed the Chief of Sacred Kazakhstan Center.



In different years, B.Abdygaliuly worked as Chief of Internal Policy Department of the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Studies (KazISS), Director of National Research Institute. Since 2013, he worked as Deputy Akim of Karaganda region and Advisor to KazISS Director.