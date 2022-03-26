Sacred month of Ramadan to start Apr 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The sacred month of Ramadan will start this year on April 2 and will last until May 1, Kazinform reports.

The sacred month of Ramadan will start this year on April 2 and last until May 1. The joint decision was taken following consultations with the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Ramadan lasts for 30 days. This year the Night of Power, or Laylat al Qadr, falls on April 27.

The amount of Sadaqa Al-Fitr in 2022 amounts to KZT 500.