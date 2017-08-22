Sacred places foster youth’s love for Homeland – Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh sacred places foster youth's love for Homeland, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has stated in an interview to Khabar TV Channel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State spoke about "Tugan Zher" project.



"If we make a research and write about the origination of each corner of Kazakhstan, mountains, roads, and lakes, our history will never die. When we talk of the love for Homeland, we, first of all, recollect our parents, native soil. No matter how old we are, we remember our childhood places while going to bed or just thinking. Such moments warm your heart, and you get absorbed in your remembrances. The native soil, as well as the plants growing, animals, is of great worth for us. This is where the love for Homeland, for own people begins. Therefore, I think of the youth fosterage in this way. Now, the work in this regard is underway in all places," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The President also highlighted the "Geography of Kazakhstan's Sacred Places" project. He noted the fact that there are a lot of places in our country to show the entire world and emphasized that this project would give a boost to tourism development in our country.

"We are in Burabay right now. It is not everywhere that one can see such a picturesque place. In other words, it is the place of survived natural beauty. There are both mountains and lakes. In East Kazakhstan, there are similar places. There are places, where no foot may tread. Not to mention the Alatau. Therefore, efforts are being made to identify our sacred places because all this is needed for fostering the love for Homeland, getting to know it," the Head of State added.