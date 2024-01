ASTANA. KAZINFORM 20-year-old Kazakhstani boxer Sadriddin Akhmedov (7-0, 7KO) has grabbed the title of the WBC Youth World Champion in super-welterweight, Kazinform learnt from SPORTINFORM.

The bout held in Casino de Montréal (Montreal, Canada) ended with Akhmedov's ahead-of-time win over Mexican boxer Abraham Juárez (13-2, 5KO) in the fourth round.