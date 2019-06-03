EN
    12:23, 03 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Sadybek Tugel's agents meet artistic intelligentsia of Taldykorgan

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM The agents of the election campaign office of Presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel met with Taldykorgan city's artistic intelligentsia.

    Representatives of various ethnic groups participated in the meeting with the workers of culture. The attendees were presented the election platform of Sadybek Tugel. The meeting discussed demographic problems as well.

    The pre-election agitation began in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission has registered 7 candidates. The Presidential Elections will be held June 9, 2019.

