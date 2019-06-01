Sadybek Tugel's agents visit sacred sites in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - The representatives of the campaign headquarters of Sadybek Tugel, a candidate for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, organized event "Kiyeli Jerlerge - Taghzym!" ("Respect Sacred Sites") in Turkestan, Kazinform, citing the press service of the candidate's campaign headquarters.

In the furtherance of one of the main goals specified in Sadybek Tugel's election program - to revive and promote national values, the representatives of the candidate visited the sacred sites, including the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, in the amazing region.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.