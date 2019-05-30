Sadybek Tugel’s reps meet with Pavlodar residents

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - The election platform of presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel was discussed at the Bukhar Zhyrau Museum in the city of Pavlodar on May 28, Kazinform reports.

The event was organized by Galiya Baltabai, the presidential candidate's representative, a holder of the Order of Kurmet, journalist and cultural professional, and Honorary Citizen of Pavlodar region. There was a performance by Saghym Jyldar ensemble. Also, the winner of the Bata Beru National Contest Bakhytzhamal Yeleukenova gave Sadybek Tugel her blessing.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.