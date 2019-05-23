Sadybek Tugel's reps meet with residents in Almaty and Pavlodar regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Representatives of Sadybek Tugel, a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met with residents of Almaty and Pavlodar regions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The agents of Sadybek Tugel met with the coaches of Almaty region, students of Ilyas Zhansugurov Zhetysu State University, as well as residents of Aksu district.



Besides, on May 22, the presidential candidate's agents arranged a briefing for journalists of regional mass media at the Ertis Media press club in Pavlodar.



Sadygbek Tugel's election program was presented during the meetings.



It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.