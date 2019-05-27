EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:10, 27 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Sadybek Tugel visits social service centre in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Uly Dala Kyrandary presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel has visited the Sharapat social service centre in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    Tugel briefed on the key directions of his election program, the Uly Dala Kyrandary republican social organization reports..

    As reported earlier, the election campaigning in Kazakhstan started on May 11. The Kazakh CEC registered seven candidates for presidency.

    Tags:
    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!