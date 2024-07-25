EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:41, 25 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Sadyr Zhaparov arrives in Paris to attend 33rd Olympic Games

    Sadyr Zhaparov
    Photo credit: Kabar

    President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Paris to participate in the official opening ceremony of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games, Kabar reports.

    The flight of the Kyrgyz leader landed at the international airport "Le Bourget", the press service of the Presidential Administration said.

    As part of the visit, Sadyr Zhaparov is also expected to attend the Paris Summit "Sport for Sustainable Development. Faster, higher, stronger - together for a better future".

    Tags:
    2024 Olympic Games Kyrgyzstan Events World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    x