Sadyr Zhaparov arrives in Paris to attend 33rd Olympic Games

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov arrived in Paris to participate in the official opening ceremony of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games, Kabar reports.

The flight of the Kyrgyz leader landed at the international airport "Le Bourget", the press service of the Presidential Administration said.

As part of the visit, Sadyr Zhaparov is also expected to attend the Paris Summit "Sport for Sustainable Development. Faster, higher, stronger - together for a better future".