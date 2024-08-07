Sadyr Zhaparov to pay working visit to Kazakhstan

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov will pay a working visit to Astana on Aug. 8-10, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Muratbek Azymbakiyev said, Kabar reports.

The Kyrgyz leader will visit the neighbouring country at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attend the Sixth Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia and the Summit of Heads of State of the Central Asia+Japan Dialogue.

"The event is expected to be attended by heads of other Central Asian states. Within the framework of the visit, Sadyr Zhaparov will hold talks with Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida. The sides are expected to discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation," Azymbakiyev added.

The upcoming Sixth Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia and the Summit of Heads of State of the Central Asia+Japan Dialogue in Astana will be aimed at discussing topical issues of multilateral cooperation, as well as prospects for regional cooperation.

In addition, President Sadyr Zhaparov will participate in the Business Forum "Central Asia + Japan" within the framework of the Summit.