Safari park in green belt around Astana to be expanded

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A safari park located on the territory of the green belt around Astana city is planned to be expanded, the press service of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry confirms.

"In line with the project mapped out in 2015, the territory of the safari park will be expanded up to 300 ha," the ministry said in a statement.



The safari park was created in the green belt around Astana city in 2014 in order to boost tourism and increase the population of maral and fallow deers.



President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to visit the territory of green belt on Monday.