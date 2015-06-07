Safarova, Mattek-Sands beat Shvedova, Dellacqua to capture Roland Garros doubles title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova and Casey Dellacqua have lost the Roland Garros doubles title in Paris today.

The 12th seeded Kazakh-Aussie tandem was outplayed by American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Czech Lucie Safarova 6:3, 4:6, 2:6.

Shvedova and Dellacqua dominated the first set, but were edged out in the next two.

Yaroslava Shvedova won the 2010 Wimbledon and the 2010 US Open Women's Doubles titles joining forces with American Vania King. Casey Dellacqua previously won the 2011 Roland Garros Mixed Doubles title together with American Scott Lipsky. Together Shvedova and Dellacqua won the women's doubles title of the 2015 Mutua Madrid Open tournament in Madrid, Spain in May 2015.

Recall that №1 Serena Williams routed Lucie Safarova 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-2 earlier on Saturday (June 6) to win the Roland Garros for the 20th Grand Slam title of her career.