A solemn event was held on May 25 in the city of Akkol to commemorate the centenary of Halyk Kaharmany, the first Minister of Defense of independent Kazakhstan, Army General, the Hero of the Soviet Union, Sagadat Nurmagambetov. On behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chairman of the Senate Maulen Ashimbayev took part in it, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Additionally, the inauguration of the monument to Sagadat Nurmagambetov was attended by Ruslan Jaqsylyqov, the Minister of Defence, Marat Akhmetzhanov, akim of the Akmola region, Aisulu Nurmagambetova, the daughter of the hero, veterans of the Armed Forces, Halyk Kaharmany retired General of the Army, Mukhtar Altynbayev, Halyk Kaharmany retired Lieutenant General Bakhytzhan Ertaev, Hero of the Soviet Union retired Kazakh Air Force officer Toktar Aubakirov, students of the capital's Military College, soldiers of the Akmola garrison, relatives of Sagadat Nurmagambetov, and residents of the city.

The participants of the event proceeded to place baskets of flowers at the monument to the glorious warrior, accompanied by members of the company of honor guard and the solemn sounds of the orchestra of the National Military-Patriotic Center of the Armed Forces.

Maulen Ashimbayev read a letter on behalf of the President of the country, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He emphasized that the life and achievements of Sagadat Nurmagambetov serve as an example for generations to follow, and that his name is immortalized in the history of Kazakhstan.

The entire life path of the first general of the army of Kazakhstan, Sagadat Nurmagambetov, was connected with military service. As the first Minister of Defense, he made a significant contribution to the formation and strengthening of the Armed Forces of the country. He was an embodiment of a true general due to his life principles, knowledge and purposefulness, modesty and justice. This monument is a testament to profound respect and gratitude for the national hero, as well as all those who have dedicated their lives to serving the Fatherland. Sagadat Nurmagambetov is renowned for his famous phrase, "Vigilantly stand guard over the world!" These words are not only addressed to soldiers, but also to every citizen. It is our duty as sons to follow this testament, as stated in the address of the Head of State.

The Senate Speaker underscored the combat merits of the combat general, emphasizing the spiritual legacy of an outstanding statesman, military, and public figure of Kazakhstan. In Maulen Ashimbayev's view, studying the lives of such individuals and memorializing their legacies serves to reinforce national identity.

The daughter of the hero Aisulu Nurmagambetova expressed gratitude to the individuals responsible for the creation of the sculpture and its author, Aidos Burkitbayev. She shared memories about her father, who dedicated his entire life to serving his country.

In a gesture of reverence, the parade groups proceeded across the square, maintaining their equilibrium on the bronze statue of the illustrious military commander. Accompanied by the strains of a military band, the procession paid homage to the esteemed figure.

It should be noted that Sagadat Nurmagambetov was born on May 25, 1924, in the settlement of Kosym in the Kazakh Autonomous Socialist Soviet Republic of the Russian SFSR (later Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic), now in the Akmola region in Kazakhstan. He traversed the entire spectrum of military ranks, from cadet to general, and from commander of a machine-gun platoon to Minister of Defense of the sovereign Kazakhstan. The selfless military service of Sagadat Kozhakhmetovich was recognized with 16 orders and 30 medals from the USSR, the Republic of Kazakhstan, and other countries.