16:16, 26 January 2022 | GMT +6
Sagandykova of Kazakhstan fails in Australian Оpen junior event
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aruzhan Sagandykova of Kazakhstan paired with Ekaterina Khayrutdinova of Russia lost in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open Junior doubles, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.
The Kazakh-Russian tandem lost to Canadian duo Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko 2-6, 2-6 in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open Junior doubles.
Aruzhan Sagandykova is the first Kazakhstani to make it to the third round of the Australian Open Juniors.