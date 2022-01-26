Sagandykova of Kazakhstan fails in Australian Оpen junior event

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aruzhan Sagandykova of Kazakhstan paired with Ekaterina Khayrutdinova of Russia lost in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open Junior doubles, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

The Kazakh-Russian tandem lost to Canadian duo Kayla Cross and Victoria Mboko 2-6, 2-6 in the quarterfinal of the Australian Open Junior doubles.

Aruzhan Sagandykova is the first Kazakhstani to make it to the third round of the Australian Open Juniors.