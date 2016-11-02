Sagintayev came to Bishkek for SCO Prime Ministers Summit

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A governmental delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has arrived today in Bishkek.

Acting Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Zhenish Razakov met the Kazakh PM at the Manas Airport.

Today, the heads of government of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are going to discuss the prospects of cooperation, trade-economic partnership and strengthening cultural-humanitarian ties at Ala-Archa residence.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev came to Kyrgyzstan for the 15th Jubilee Summit of the SCO Heads of Government Council scheduled for tomorrow, November 3. The Summit will be chaired by the Kyrgyz Republic.d

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in 2001 and unites Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.