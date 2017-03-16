Sagintayev came to E Kazakhstan for working trip

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has arrived in the East Kazakhstan region.

During his working trip, the Prime Minister will check the course of implementation of the Kazakh President’s latest State-of-the-Nation Address “The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness” at major industrial and agricultural enterprises, healthcare and education facilities of the region.

The PM plans also to meet with the businessmen and public to discuss the socio-economic development of the region. Sagintayev will also inspect the course of reconstruction of the International Airport and Semey Thermal-Power Station No.1.

As the Government’s press service informed, Bakytzhan Sagintayev will inspect the activity of Aktogay Ore-Mining and Processing Enterprise which is one of the largest enterprises in the world. The Prime Minister was briefed on the main stages of construction and development of the facility, the technology of ore production and processing of sulfide ore.

Aktogay Ore-Mining and Processing Enterprise is a project of KAZ Minerals Group, a large open-pit copper mine located in the East Kazakhstan region, one of the largest undeveloped mines of the world.

Sagintayev started his working trip across Kazakhstan regions at the President’s instructions.