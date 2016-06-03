Sagintayev chairs Land Reform Commission’s meeting in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The newly established Land Reform Commission holds today a meeting in Kokshetau, Akmola region. Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev chairs the meeting.

Welcoming the participants, Sagintayev pointed out the importance of thorough discussion of the new Land Code, which sparked tension in the society.

According to him, the Agriculture Ministry’s call centre has received more than 6,500 messages, while the website www.jerturaly.kz has received almost 1,000 propositions and offers regarding the land reform.

“We have analysed requests regarding the land plots in Arshaly, Tselinogradskyi districts and around Astana city,” said Sagintayev.

The previous two meetings of the Commission focused on sale of farming lands to Kazakhstani citizens and lease of land plots by foreign nationals.

“We discuss and analyze all the ideas and propositions. I would like to listen to all the opinions,” he stressed.



