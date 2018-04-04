Sagintayev chairs meeting on modernization of healthcare in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired a meeting that discussed achieving the target indicators for 2018 in the field of public health, Kazinform learned from the PM's press service.

During the meeting, Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov presented a detailed action plan for modernization of the healthcare in Kazakhstan. It includes the work in terms of the introduction of compulsory social health insurance in 2019, the creation of a single healthcare information space, the development of private medicine and competition, pharmaceutical industry, as well as medical tourism and import substitution.