    13:07, 04 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Sagintayev chairs meeting on modernization of healthcare in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired a meeting that discussed achieving the target indicators for 2018 in the field of public health, Kazinform learned from the PM's press service.

    During the meeting, Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov presented a detailed action plan for modernization of the healthcare in Kazakhstan. It includes the work in terms of the introduction of compulsory social health insurance in 2019, the creation of a single healthcare information space, the development of private medicine and competition, pharmaceutical industry, as well as medical tourism and import substitution.

     

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Healthcare
