Sagintayev checks reconstruction of Semey CHP plant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister within a working trip to the East Kazakhstan region has inspected the reconstruction process of Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP) No.1, the PM's press-service reports.

CHP No.1 provides heat to 70 percent of residential and administrative buildings of the city's left-bank area. Sagintayev was also reported about construction of CHP No.3 as it is one of the major priority projects for the region. Currently, the project underwent feasibility study approval and State Expert Review.

The project's objective is to replace a number of poorly performing and low-reliable boiling houses, cover thermal loads growth and establish an environmentally clean source of efficient heat and electricity generation technology.

The implementation of the project will help local production facilities including coal recovery from Karazhyra field to develop and operate for a long time.