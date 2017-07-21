Sagintayev checks upgrading of Pavlodar refinery

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the working trip, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has inspected the modernization of one of the largest petroleum product enterprises in Kazakhstan, Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant LLP, primeminister.kz reports.

Modernization of the Pavlodar petrochemical plant is carried out in line with the state program of industrial and innovative development and includes automation of control systems, introduction of energy-saving and environmentally friendly technologies, so that to enhance the crude oil refinery capacity.

Shukhrat Danbay, General Director of LLP Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant, reported that the modernization will result in 297,000 tons increase of the high-octane gasoline production and ensure production of Jet A1 international standard aviation fuel.

All in all, 12 processing units and 18 off-plant facilities are being constructed and reconstructed under Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant modernization project. After the modernization, the light oil products capacity will increase by 333,000 per year.

Reconstruction of the existing facilities is also underway. This will make it possible to launch production of K4, K5 standard diesel and jet fuel at the end of this year.

In general, the modernization of the plant will provide consumers with high-quality petroleum products and reduce the environmental impact by using new technologies and increasing control automation.

LLP "Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant" is one of 3 oil refineries in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The plant employs over 1,900 people.

To date, the company's production capacity is 5.1 million tons of oil every year. It provides Kazakhstan's domestic market with petroleum products, and also delivers products to such countries as Russia, Uzbekistan, China, the United States, the Netherlands, Italy and Ukraine.