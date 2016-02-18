Sagintayev held talks with Head of Government of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday in Tbilisi, First Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held talks with the Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

The sides discussed the state of trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Georgia, cooperation in the sphere of industry and agriculture, the use of the transit potential of the two countries, in particular, the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route, issues of mutual protection of investments.

First Vice Prime Minister also got acquainted with the reforms carried out in Georgia in the framework of the World Bank's Doing Business rankings.



Before that Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held talks with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Dmitry Kumsishvili, during the meeting they discussed issues of strengthening trade and economic cooperation.

First Deputy Prime Minister got also acquainted with the work of the Batumi seaport and oil terminal owned by JSC "KazTransOil".

Source: www.primeminister.kz