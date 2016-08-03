EN
    18:36, 03 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Sagintayev holds meeting on flood control measures on Khorgos River

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held today a meeting on flood control measures on the Khorgos River in the Ukimet Uyi.

    B.Sagintayev instructed the MIA Emergencies Committee to develop and adopt a package of flood control measures  as well as to monitor and  improve flood warning system.

    In addition, he said that the authorized structures should take measures to restore the damaged facilities, to organize the implementation flood prevention measures for 2016-2017 and to build protective structures on the Khorgos River.

    The First PM also instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to adjust the project on  Chukurbulak Mudflow Check Dam  with China and examine it before the end of 2016.

