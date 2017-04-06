Sagintayev holds meeting on implementation of President’s Address

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting in the Government House on implementation of the President's Address to the Nation "The 3rd Modernization: Global Competitiveness" for the issues of accelerated technological modernization involving business structures, Prime Minister press service reported.

The meeting brought up the issues of development of competitive industries by promoting the elements of the 4th Industrial Revolution.



It is well known that President Nazarbayev in his Address to the Nation of Kazakhstan pointed out that it is necessary to cultivate new industries that use digital technologies and to develop prospective industries in the country such as 3D printing, online trade, mobile banking and digital services. These industries has already changed the structure of developed countries' economies and conveyed new quality to their conventional branches.