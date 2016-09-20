EN
    11:32, 20 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Sagintayev: Inspection of food prices at regional markets pointless

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev says that inspection of food prices at regional markets is pointless.

    "We have enough drivers to stimulate production and sale of food products as well as to control food prices, but they don't work. Akimats fail to control the situation in the regions," Prime Minister Sagintayev said at the session of the Government on Tuesday.

    The Premier urged the regional authorities to take complex measures in order to regulate food prices.

    "Instead of taking complex measures, some of our colleagues inspect food prices at local markets. They are aware that price tags are changed before and after the inspection and do it anyway," said Sagintayev adding that it is pointless.

    The Prime Minister also asked those present to state specific reasons behind food prices hike in their reports instead of making up reasons.

