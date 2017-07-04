Sagintayev looks into public assets sale pace

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has summed up the national economy and finance ministers' statements on implementation of the comprehensive privatization plan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"According to the speeches, we see the sales of the privatization assets proceed as scheduled. As to the current year indicators, about 50 percent of the comprehensive plan has been accomplished," he told the Government meeting.

Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov says the comprehensive plan till 2018 has now been updated. As of today, it includes 879 assets.

Since 2016, the authorities have sold 221 assets for a total of KZT 62 billion including 18 public assets for KZT7bn, 109 municipal property assets for KZT17bn and 94 quasi-public ones for KZT39bn transferred to the national budget. Moreover, 189 facilities are under reorganization and winding-up.

"Thus, the implementation of the comprehensive plan equals 47 percent, taking into account the assets reorganized and wound up," the minister said.

According to him, 488 and 101 assets are subject to sale in 2017 and 2018 respectively. 17 largest companies of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund are planned to be sold in 2019-2020.

"To date, 156 of the privatization assets of the current year have been put up for sale. Of which, 45 assets were sold for KZT5.9bn, 98 are at the stage of reorganization and winding-up. 85 assets, which will have been listed for sale by the end of July this year as per the Roadmap, are under valuation. In addition, between July and August, about 105 assets, including 65pct of community property, 7 of national property, 15 national holdings and 17 social entrepreneurship corporations, will be evaluated. Therefore, 95 percent of 488 assets will have been put up for sale until October this year," Sultanov added.