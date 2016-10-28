Sagintayev, Lukashenko exchanged views on deepening coop within CIS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with prime ministers of the CIS member states as part of the sitting of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Minsk, Kazinform refers to the website of the Kazakh PM.

At the meeting, Alexander Lukashenko and Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev exchanged views on the relevant issues of the international socio-economic agenda and deepening cooperation within the CIS. Noteworthy to say that on September 16, 2016, the Summit of the CIS Heads of State in Bishkek took a decision on adaptation of the CIS to the modern realities as initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In this regard, B.Sagintayev noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the implementation of joint projects and expressed confidence that the forthcoming meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council will be fruitful while the implementation of the adopted documents will give a new impetus to the development of the bilateral interaction within the CIS. Sagintayev emphasized that Kazakhstan confirms its readiness to cooperate further with the CIS member states in implementation of joint projects.