EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:18, 03 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Sagintayev, Maier discussed Kazakhstan-EBRD coop

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with Managing Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Thomas Maier in the Ukimet Uyi in Astana.

    The parties discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EBRD in healthcare, finance and utilities sectors.

    The Head of the Government met also with Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Dmitry Pankin, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Government.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan EBRD Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!