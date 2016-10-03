Sagintayev, Maier discussed Kazakhstan-EBRD coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with Managing Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Thomas Maier in the Ukimet Uyi in Astana.

The parties discussed cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EBRD in healthcare, finance and utilities sectors.

The Head of the Government met also with Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Dmitry Pankin, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Government.