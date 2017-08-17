Sagintayev meets with Bolivian FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia Huanacuni Mamani who arrived in Astana for a working visit, according to primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation in the sectors of energy, culture, science, and education. They also expressed interest in setting up and implementing joint investment projects in petrochemical, agricultural, and transportation industries, clean technology and renewable energy development.

Fernando Huanacuni Mamani said that in addition to the gas sector, Bolivia is ready to develop partnership in rare earth metals and nuclear industry as well.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev also expressed interest in deepening bilateral cooperation and thanked Fernando Huanacuni Mamani for supporting Kazakhstan in hosting the EXPO 2017 Worldwide Exhibition.