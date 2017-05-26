Sagintayev meets with President of Tatarstan in Kazan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Being in Kazan for the CIS Council of Heads of Governments and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meetings the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met with Tatar President Rustam Minnikhanov, primeminister.kz reports.

The sides discussed fulfillment of the agreements reached by Presidents Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin within the 13th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum held last year in Astana.