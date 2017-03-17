Sagintayev meets with public of Semey city

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev who is paying a working visit to the East Kazakhstan region today, has met with the public of Semey city for discussing the topical issues of the region's socio-economic development, the PM's website informs.

The PM explained the main aspects of the Constitutional reform to the meeting participants and told about the Government’s work on implementation of the President’s latest Address to the Nation “The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness.”

According to him, the Cabinet plans to concentrate its efforts on 5 key priorities, including mass entrepreneurship development, productive employment, technological renovation and digitalization of economy, ensuring financial stability and implementation of sectorial programmes.

The meeting discussed the relevant issues of the region and submitted their propositions on further socio-economic development. Housing construction problems, agriculture, governmental support of healthcare, development of technical and vocational education and introduction of trilingual learning system were raised at the meeting.

In whole, the public of the city expressed support to the Constitutional reform and objectives outlined in the Presidential Address.

At the end of the meeting, Sagintayev commissioned certain tasks to the region’s and the city’s authorities.