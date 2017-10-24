Sagintayev praises information, transport infrastructure development in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bakytzhan Sagintayev, has attended the Open Almaty public reception room during a working visit to Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Prime Minister appreciated the work of the Akimat (the city government) in supporting the population. He also inspected the reconstruction of some city streets and got familiar with the plans for modernization of the Almaty transport system.

Attending the Open Almaty public reception room, Bakytzhan Sagintayev examined SmArt.Point coworking center, and also checked out the work of the information portal and call center.

Ruslan Assaubayev, Acting Board Chairman of Almaty City Development Center, reported to the Prime Minister on the activities of the Open Almaty public reception room, services rendered there, the composition of state bodies operating in the public reception room, and the projects implemented by the SmArt.Point site.

It is worthwhile noting that the new service of Open Almaty has consolidated all the city services in one place to solve the real-life situations of the population and provide the citizens with public services. Open Almaty portal offers useful information for the residents as follows: algorithms for solving various situations, work plans of the city services, and contacts of the public utility providers.

After that, the Prime Minister visited Panfilov and Zhibek Zholy streets that were reconstructed as per the design made by Danish architect Jan Gehl.

Deputy Mayor of Almaty Sultanbek Makezhanov reported on the completed works, in particular on refacing the buildings in line with the single architectural style, and planting lofty trees. New sports and playgrounds have been constructed. Moreover, much attention was paid to creating an effective water disposal system.

It should be noted that the reconstruction of Panfilov and Zhibek Zholy streets is a part of a large project to create pedestrian streets initiated this summer by the Almaty Akimat. According to the plan, Arbat (Zhibek Zholy Street from Kunayev to Zheltoksan streets), Panfilov Street from Kabanbay Batyr to Zhibek Zholy streets, and Astana Square will be for pedestrians only. Gogol and Kabanbay Batyr streets will become half-pedestrian.

Then, Mr. Sagintayev examined new cars and special machinery of the Akimat of Almaty city. Deputy Mayor Murat Daribayev reported on the integrated road traffic management plan, the Onai automated fare payment system, as well as the city's anti-crisis program.

According to the reports, this year the city authorities will repair 146 km of road surfaces and rebuild 97,000 sqm of sidewalks, construct (14.7 km) and repair (42.2 km) irrigation networks in 57 streets, and reconstruct over 32 km of heating networks. Also, 20,000 buildings will be connected to over 380 km of water supply and sewerage lines.