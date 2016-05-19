Sagintayev summed up results of Land Reform Commission’s work for 1st week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has announced the results of the first week of the Land Reform Commission's work.

“The headquarters and Secretariat of the Commission have been opened at the Ministry of Agriculture. The Secretariat will accumulate all the propositions submitted by members of the Commission and by the regions. A shorthand report of the first meeting of the commission will be handed out to its members on Saturday,” he said today at a briefing at the office of the Central Communications Service.

According to him, more than 700 phone calls have been received since Monday by the special call centre and over 300 propositions have been submitted via jerturaly.kz website. Sagintayev assured that all the ideas will be properly considered and discussed. Public councils at the akimats, Nur Otan Party with all its regional affiliates and other political parties registered in Kazakhstan are involved in this work.