Sagintayev, Telia Company reps met in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuesday, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev met with a delegation of Telia Company headed by its President and CEO Johan Dennelind, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz .

The meeting focused on the prospects of cooperation with the company in development of new industrial areas in Kazakhstan by means of digital technologies.

In his Address to the Nation “The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness”, Head of State N. Nazarbayev noted that "the development of digital industry will provide an impetus to all other sectors".

As is known, Telia Company, the owner of a controlling stake in K-cell JSC, is one of the first participants in the market of mobile communication network development in our country. Demonstrating its commitment to Kazakhstan and continuing to expand its presence in the country, Telia took the lead in organizing Swedish presence at the EXPO-2017 international exhibition, the main themes of which will be digitalization and 5G.

For reference:

JCS K-cell was founded in 1998 by Fintur company and JSC Kazakhtelecom. Investments amounted to about $2bln.

To date, 51% of K-cell shares belong to Fintur Holdings (which is owned by Telia (58.55%) together with Turkcell (41.55%)), 24% of shares belong directly to Telia, and 25% of shares are in free float on Stock exchanges in Almaty and London.

To date, the number of JSC K-cell users is about 10 million.