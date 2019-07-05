Sagintayev to head Almaty branch of Nur Otan Party

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty mayor Bakytzhan Sagintayev was elected as the Chairman of the Almaty branch of the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform reports.

Sagintayev broke the news in a tweet confirming that he was elected as the Chairman of the Almaty branch of the Nur Otan Party at the extraordinary 25th conference of the branch.



Earlier it was reported that on June 28 Bakytzhan Sagintayev was named as the new Almaty mayor in line with the presidential decree.