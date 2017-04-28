Sagintayev visited Taldykorgan Industrial Zone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, during the working trip to Almaty region, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev surveyed Taldykorgan Industrial Zone. He was also briefed about the measures of increasing employment rate in the region, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

The PM was informed about the activity of Taldykorgan, Bekere industrial zones, Khorgos-Eastern Gate Special Economic zone as well as about construction of new Nurkent city in Panfliov district and development of Gate City residential suburb.

Taldykorgan Industrial Zone accommodates today 11 enterprises manufacturing metal products, basalt plates, asphalt, concrete etc. 9 more companies are planning to open their productions here in the nearest time.

Regular job fairs are organized in the city in order to provide the new productions with highly-qualified specialists. As many as 6,000 people have been employed since January thanks to such job fairs.