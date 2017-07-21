Sagintayev visits mining and processing complex in Pavlodar region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As part of his working trip to Pavlodar region, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited the Bozshakol mining and processing complex, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

During the visit, CEO of Kaz Minerals PLC Oleg Novachuk told Prime Minister Sagintayev that the complex is set to produce 100,000 tons of copper annually when it reaches its designed capacity.



Some 1,500 workplaces have been created at the complex that uses advanced equipment and technologies and meets international standards.



The project meets the goals set by Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev in the recent address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" on technological modernization, increasing labor efficiency through transfer of new technologies and competitiveness growth.



Situated next to Tor-Kuduk village in Pavlodar region, Bozshakol mine is one of the largest copper deposits in the world. Construction of the complex began in 2012 and the project commenced commissioning in December 2015.



The complex was built as part of the Industrial and Innovative Development State Program for 2015-2019.