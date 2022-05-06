EN
    10:27, 06 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Saint Petersburg honors memory of Aliya Moldagulova

    SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM On the eve of the Victory Day the members of the general consulate of Kazakhstan in Saint Petersburg laid flowers to the monument of Hero of the Soviet Union Aliya Moldagulova, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia reads.

    Members of the city government, local society of Kazakh culture Atameken, city residents and guests took part in the solemn ceremony.

    The monument honoring Aliya Moldagulova was unveiled in 2019 at the one of squares in Saint Petersburg. The sculpture composition made of bronze is 3 meters high. The monument was erected thanks to the joint efforts of the Saint Petersburg government, Kazakh Embassy in Russia, akimats of Aktobe and Atyrau regions. Its author is well-known Kazakh sculptor Edige Rakhmadiyev.


