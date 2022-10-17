EN
    19:11, 17 October 2022

    Saka warrior grave unearthed in Almaty

    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The partially undisturbed grave of a Saka warrior dating back to V-II B.C.E was unearthed during archeological excavations at the burial mounds of the Early Iron Age in Alatau district in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    The fragments of a gold-studded sword, elements of clothes made of gold foil in the so-called zoomorphic ornament were discovered there. Besides, silver garment pieces were unearthed there. The remains of the warrior were found in a wooden case at a depth of more than 3 meters.


