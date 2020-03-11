Saken Bibossynov wins Olympic license in Amman

AMMAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Saken Bibossynov participated in an additional bout for the Olympic license in men’s 52kg at the International Boxing Tournament in Amman, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

Earlier, the boxer lost to Chinese Hu Jianguan in quarter final.

In the additional fight, Bibossynov defeated Carlo Paalam from the Philippines and brought the 8th Olympic license for the Kazakh team.

Those who won the licenses are Nadezhda Ryabets (75kg), Zakir Safiullin (63kg), Abylaikhan Zhussupov (69kg), Abilkhan Amankul (75kg), Bekzad Nurdauletov (81kg), Vassiliy Levit (91kg) and Kamshybek Kunkabayev (+91kg) earned Olympic quotas.



