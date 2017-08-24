Saken Zhasuzakov, Beibut Atamkulov take part in 'Army-2017' Forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh delegations headed by Defense Minister Colonel-General Saken Zhasuzakov and Minister of Defense and Aerospace industry Beibut Atamkulov took part in the 3rd International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2017" in Russian Alabino, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Defense Ministry.

The Forum provides a multi-format platform for international military-technical and military-economic cooperation and showcases advanced military and dual-use technologies.

In total, 78 foreign defense enterprises from 14 countries, as well as 1,200 Russian organizations and enterprises took part in the event on the territory of the "Patriot" congress and exhibition center.





Within the framework of the Forum the delegation of the Kazakh Defense Ministry held negotiations with representatives of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Rosoboronexport, as well as of various Russian and other foreign defense enterprises.



The organizers note that the Forum opens new opportunities for effective cooperation between the military-industrial enterprises and organizations and military command and control agencies.